Zimmerman’s annual Wild West Days will run May 27-31.
Event organizers say the small-town annual tradition, which is 50 years in the making, will be back after being off for a year due to the pandemic.
“It’s coming back this year with a bigger event than ever,” according to the event website, zimmermancivicclub.net.
This year there will be a first-time running and walking 5K as well as a kids fun run. See page 13 for more details.
The Community Club carnival will start on Thursday, May 27, and it will be joined by a food court.
There will be a market on the weekend to buy various crafts and wares.
Other highlights include the Wild West Days parade at noon on Saturday, May 29. The float winners will be announced at 3 p.m. that day.
Throughout the weekend at various times there will be bingo, kids activities and an arcade with bungee trampolines and inflatables. There will also be pony rides, buggy rides and a silent auction.
There will be a saloon serving beer and drinks, an old-time photo booth as well as softball and bean bag tournaments.
There will also be a bike and car show.
There will be live music at night under a tent by Whiskey Pigzz on Friday, May 28; by The Provisional on Saturday, May 29; and by East Central Outlaws on Sunday, May 30.
There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. May 30.
The carnival will continue on Memorial Day and there will be American Legion cemetery tributes on May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.