Wild West Days applications submitted

Event applications for Wild West Days 2021 have come forward.
The Zimmerman City Council agreed rather than approve them in a consent calendar they would request the Zimmerman Community Club to make a Feb. 22 presentation and provide a proposed layout of event activities.
Organizers look for the five-day event from May 27-31 to include live music and a parade among other things.
Wild West Days were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.