Wild West Days applications submitted

Event applications for Wild West Days 2021 have come forward.

The Zimmerman City Council agreed rather than approve them in a consent calendar they would request the Zimmerman Community Club to make a Feb. 22 presentation and provide a proposed layout of event activities.

Organizers look for the five-day event from May 27-31 to include live music and a parade among other things.

Wild West Days were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

