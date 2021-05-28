After last year’s cancellation, organization aims for bigger, better
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Wild West Days have been hanging around Zimmerman for 50 years, starting with a one-day event on July 31, 1971, that kicked things off with a soap box derby and other contests that ranged from baking and button selling to pie-eating, demolition derby, a shooting gallery and a costume contest looking for the most authentic Buffalo Bill and Calamity Jane.
Costume contest participants were advised that an ability to ride horses would be beneficial but not necessary.
The Zimmerman Civic Club that planned the event met in the basement of the Catholic church. Organizers said in the Sherburne County Star News dated July 29, 1971, the hope was to make the event one in a long line of annual events.
They did more than that. Fifty years later, the event is longer (five days) and it has started earlier (Memorial Day weekend) than some of the first ones. And when it did move to Memorial Day weekend, people complained and it was moved only to backfire. Parade participants and participation by other groups also dwindled when Princeton resurrected its Rum River Days on the same weekend.
The event seems to have settled in on Memorial Day weekend, but things do change.
This year’s busy schedule
Zimmerman’s annual Wild West Days has already started this week and will run through May 31. Organizers promised after being off for a year, this one will be a “bigger event than ever,” according to the event website, zimmermancivicclub.net.
A new event being tried out is a running and walking 5K as well as a kids fun run. The Community Club carnival started on Thursday, May 27, and it will be joined by a food court and run throughout the entire event.
There will be a market this whole weekend to shop for various crafts and other wares.
This year’s Wild West Days downtown Zimmerman parade starts at noon Saturday, May 29. The float winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
Throughout the weekend at various times there will be bingo, kids activities and an arcade with bungee trampolines and inflatables. Other sources of entertainment include pony rides, buggy rides, a silent auction, a saloon serving beer and drinks, an old-time photo booth as well as softball and bean bag tournaments.
There will also be a bike and car show.
Live music at night under a tent will be provided by Whiskey Pigzz on Friday, May 28; by The Provisional on Saturday, May 29; and by East Central Outlaws on Sunday, May 30.
A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. May 30.
The carnival will continue on Memorial Day, May 31, and there will be American Legion cemetery tributes as well.
That’s this year.
What about the first year and other years? The Star News looked at some of the early editions of the Sherburne County Star News, the Elk River Star News and the Zimmerman Frontier that have been published by this newspaper over the event’s 50-year history. Here’s some of the things we found interesting.
First year
WKPM Radio out of Princeton was involved in the inaugural event, helping kick off and announce the soap box derby followed by the parade.
The parade has withstood the test of time, but despite its initial popularity the soap box derby vanished for long periods of time.
The first year had royalty (Queen Charlene Zirott, King John Heins and Princess Helene Tresbesch). They were formally presented to the crowd at the start of a horse show during the day and before the demolition derby at night.
There were flyovers of antique aircraft scheduled for the inaugural event, including B-25s, an AT-6, BT-13s, a Wado and a Stearman. There was even talk of Red Baron and Snoopy possibly showing up.
So how did the first year go?
It was considered a “wild success,” according to a report in the Aug. 5, 1971, edition of the Sherburne County Star News.
“Opinion ran high that the event should definitely be an annual affair,” according to the report.
The lead photo in the newspaper was of John Hipsag wearing a sombrero and riding a donkey while he was riding in the parade.
Second annual event was two days long
The second annual event added a second day, putting the “s” in the Wild West Days.
The soap box derby kicked it off again, and the man to see if you wanted to be a part of it was Randy Johnson.
Other events and activities included a Swimmin’ Wimmin’ Dunk Machine, a senior citizen ice cream social, and the shooting gallery that offered the winner a Winchester lever-action centennial model rifle.
Animals from the Como Park Zoo were featured, too.
The second day of the Saturday and Sunday event included many of the same attractions, and it added a country and western show featuring the Steffl Sisters.Third year went back to a one-day event
Many of the same features returned for the third year of the event, including opportunities to eat a barbecued hog, test your marksmanship, drink beer and take part in a senior citizen bazaar.
Kids rode on a mini-Model T, there was a demolition derby to attend (the Model T was not part of it) and there was a husband calling contest “to let the countryside know who’s boss in the family,” the Sherburne County Star News reported in its July 26 preview of the event.
Thousands of people reportedly crowded into Zimmerman. The recipe for success was catching on, as the day began with a soap box derby and moved into a parade.
Soap box winners came from as far as Anoka and Glencoe. Randy Goldeman, of Zimmerman, was one of the soap box contest winners.
Businesses that entered floats came from all over, and a Wild West theme attracted an authentic stagecoach ostensibly operated by the Zimmerman Stage Line, an agent of the Wells Fargo. Ernie Toth, of Elk River, drove the horses in the Zimmerman parade.
Another parade entrant pictured in the local newspaper was an authentic replica of a modern Burlington Northern freight train that provided contrast with the Old Wild West and the new in the Zimmerman Wild West parade.
Jeanne Orrock won the husband calling contest after she called out for her husband Rick. Ann Mathison took second place after yelling for Reuben. The prizes were $10 cash and $5 cash, respectively.
Jack Wark won a Winchester 30-30 Buffalo Bill Commemorative Rifle.
First attempt at Memorial Day weekend
The Wild West Days organizers decided to give Memorial Day weekend a shot for the first time in 1974, but it wouldn’t last, as criticism mounted and a decision was made a few years later to move off of the holiday.
Zimmerman was the spot for action in the area, according to writer Dessel LaRue in the Zimmerman News Notes of the Sherburne County Star News, as the “usual throngs poured into town.”
The parade was a hit, for sure, despite a soggy start due to rain.
Monticello, Princeton and Milaca won the bands contest component of the parade.
Riding as king and queen of the parade were Eric Pitzele and Mary Meek, who sold the most buttons (180 between the two of them) and were awarded $25 bonds.
The women in the husband calling contest stood atop a fire engine to belt out their best attempts. The same two women won as in the previous year.
LaRue noted for “women’s libbers” that a woman from Anoka won the powder puff contest of the demolition derby.
Wild West Days got wild with 1975 edition
The 1975 Wild West Days on Memorial Day Weekend attracted its usual large crowd of interested spectators, but it served as a prelude to some more exciting things that happened.
The police radio system began to give a hint of trouble late Saturday evening when Main Street in Zimmerman was jammed with people who had too much to drink and began pushing and shoving, mouthing expletives and otherwise mounting a near riot.
In the midst of the melee, a woman fainted and the ambulance that was called was unable to get through at first to pick her up and take her to the Princeton Hospital.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a St. Paul man for disorderly conduct and he was in jail when the newspaper went to press with its June 5, 1975, edition.
In more traditional types of Wild West activity, Miss Zimmerman was crowned. Faye Adams, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Adams, was reportedly looking very pretty and her attendants were Debbie DeGreeff, Diane Howe, Roxanne Valerius and Chris Adam. She was announced queen during the Zimmerman Zipper Snowmobile Club’s dance at the American Legion.
Another successful event in 1976
Larry Larson of the Sherburne County Star News provided a photo story of the 1976 Wild West Days event, highlighting floats, a flea market, and the annual softball tournament.
On the other end of town, he said 21 youngsters took part in the soap box derby. Fathers and mothers paced anxiously, shouting words of encouragement as the racers crept, then sped down the hill.
Food stands dispensed hot dogs, chili, pronto pups, sno-cones, cotton candy, caramel apples and tacos with hot sauce.
By 11 a.m. the beer stand was popular and by noon four portable bathrooms already had long lines.
“As the day wore on, events such as the cake walk, water fight and balloon shave attracted a respectable amount of customers but the majority of citizens stayed on the move, enjoying the sights and sounds of Wild West Days,” Larson wrote.
Move off of Memorial Day weekend backfired
Those who didn’t like Wild West Days on Memorial Day weekend won their battle to move the event off of the holiday, only to have it backfire.
Organizers moved it, but wished they hadn’t as event registrations dropped significantly. Turns out Princeton resurrected its Rum River Festival, providing competition that they didn’t expect. Had they known, they wouldn’t have moved it.
They made the best of the eighth annual event, though. Smaller crowds didn’t prevent people from having a good time.
Organizers said the parade was excellent and carnival sales rose amid the downshift.
The Zimmerman Lionesses sponsored a fundraiser to raise money for prevention of accidents to the eyes. The proceeds were to go into a fund for people to go to schools to discuss with children the importance of being careful with their eyes.
11th annual event had three days of wild fun
The Florian Chmielewski Band entertained at a street dance at the 11th annual Wild West Days event. By 1981, Wild West Days had become a three-day event.
The Zimmerman Elementary School band performed on a flatbed trailer provided by the Zimmerman Fire Department.
Among the other activities photographed were the softball tournament, youth riding on the Tilt-A-Whirl and a water balloon contest in addition to a marching band, the soap box derby and young kids in the parade and in little red wagons.
Twins player was grand marshal in 1992
The 1992 installment of Wild West Days attracted a record number of soap box entries.
The grand marshal of the parade was Zoilo Versalles of the Minnesota Twins. The Zurah Drum Corps also participated in the parade.
A soapbox derby winner had a sleek car and wore a Three Rivers Soccer Association jacket.
Wild West Days used to include a rodeo
Wild West Days used to include a rodeo, including in 1992 when Brian McMullen, of Zimmerman, showed true cowboy spirit during the saddle bronc competition.
The 12 and younger set that year enjoyed the calf scramble during half-time of the Wild West Days Rodeo.
The 1992 three-day event got off to a rainy start, but by Sunday the weather was beautiful. A motorcycle rodeo planned for a Friday evening was moved to Sunday, giving contestants a chance to participate in a keg roll.
More than 3,200 attended 2011 WWD parade
The 2011 installment of Wild West Days still included Art in the Park, camel rides, a karaoke contest and a first-time Zimmerman’s Got Talent contest.
More than 3,200 people attended the parade, according to event organizers. The ISD 728 Cadets won the Judges Choice category of the parade.
2021 Wild West Days returns after year off for COVID-19 and pandemic
So what will the 2021 installment bring? The best way to find out is to attend Saturday’s parade or any number of other events this weekend. This year’s event has been 50 years in the making and organizers promise big things.
