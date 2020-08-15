In the rush to open schools we as a society seem to have lost our way or have chosen to ignore the information provided for us daily. Leading national health experts, (people who have spent a life time finding solutions to help and protect us), say it is unsafe to go to restaurants, go to a bar, and fill our churches on Sundays. States that chose to open too early have paid a terrible price. News reports indicate daily that the rate of infection is increasing not declining. Why then is it OK to fill our classrooms completely or partially and endanger those who are virus-free?
The CDC along with other authorities claim that students, particularly elementary students have a high rate of infection but are more likely to be asymptomatic. While we worry about ME, what about US. US being people of all ages with or without underling conditions. What about teachers and support staff? Does the ME society have a right to say they must show up for in classroom instruction and be exposed to asymptomatic students? Do we as an US society have an obligation to help the ME society with their struggles to have students educated through distance learning? Yes, we do. They are in this fight to survive financially and socially just like the rest of US. Daily it is becoming more apparent that the experts charged with providing guidance based on the best science information available, and the best way to prevent further spread of the Covid 19 virus are recommending tighter controls.
If we open our schools too soon will we be guilty as a Me society of causing the further spread of a deadly disease. Will the US society try to impose more controls than necessary? There are no easy answers, but until we get back to US and seek compromise between, WE and US, instead of my way or the highway, collectively we will all pay a higher price financially, educationally, and health wise. It is clearly time to pull together for the common good and health of our nation. — Charles Purfeerst, Elk River
