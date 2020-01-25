Wholeheartedly support writer’s letter calling for end to merciless practice
I am writing to give my whole-hearted endorsement to Kris Studniski’s letter that was in the Jan. 18, 2020, Star News, entitled “Let’s Be Honest About Abortions and Pray for an End to Merciless Practice.” I agree with the opinion that “it is foolishness to end one life, because it is inconvenient for another life.” Every statement thereafter was true. If you didn’t read the letter, please go back and read it. Thank you, Kris, for speaking out for truth and unborn babies. — Leslie Griner, Elk River
