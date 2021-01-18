I was angered by the article “Marching into U.S. History” published January 9, 2021. While it seemed that you were trying to present Mr. Rothmeyer’s personal experience at the U.S. Capitol while sharing his views, there was no effort to refute the false claims he has come to believe.
Bipartisan experts have overwhelmingly rejected claims of alleged election fraud. There is no county or state that has evidence that the presidential results would be overturned or is inaccurate. Over 86 judges, appointed by Republican and Democrat alike, ranging from the lowest level state court to the U.S. Supreme Court, have rejected Trump’s effort to overturn the election.
Repeating lies do not make them true. If one kid with cookie crumbs around their mouth accused their sibling of eating the last cookie, the parent would know better. Having that child repeat the lie over and over will still not make it true.
I kept reading your article looking for acknowledgment, not of Rothmeyer’s beliefs, but of evidentiary-supported denials of his claims. I did not find them.
This does our society no benefit. From the Journalists’ Creed: a “supreme test of good journalism is the measure of its public service,” a “single standard of helpful truth and cleanness.” Not addressing the patent lies of Trump’s speech and the unfortunate devaluing of the integrity of our election process by Mr. Rothmeyer only serves to magnify the division in our community while undermining the most basic form of our democracy. For as much as media has been maligned, especially by our own president, I do honestly believe that concerted, fair, independent journalism is required for the public good and for making a democracy work. Our newspaper needs to reflect a tolerant respect for its readers and those interviewed, but it must also endeavor to correct falsehoods and misrepresentations. — Karen Sherper Rohs, Elk River
