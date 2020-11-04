Zimmerman voters returned Jay Whiting to their city council but not Sheldon Shepard.
Jay Whiting got the most votes of the three-person race for two seats with 1,106 votes, and newcomer Michael Dahl got 1,009 votes to bump Shepard from the Council.
Whiting garnered more than 38% of the vote while Dahl got nearly 35% of the vote.
“I’m excited,” Dahl said. “My kids are getting older, and I have always been interested in politics. This should be a fun and a good thing for me and the community.”
Shepard got 755 votes or 26% of the vote.
Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay ran unopposed and was reelected with 1,913 votes.
Dahl said heading into the election he was “hoping for the best.”
He wants to help existing businesses be successful and make sure it’s a friendly environment for them in the community. He also wants to see the community grow, which in turn will help businesses and attract more business.
