Associate Editor
Sherburne County ranks 11th out of 87 counties in Minnesota when it comes to health.
“Overall, Sherburne County fares very well,” said Nicole Ruhoff, public health manager at Sherburne County Health and Human Services.
She went over the highlights of Sherburne County’s ranking in a report to the County Board on Tuesday, May 16.
Ruhoff said the ranking is quite complex. It uses health outcomes, such as length of life and quality of life, as well as a host of health factors, including smoking, obesity, teen births, mammograms, high school graduation, unemployment, violent crime, housing, air and water quality, and broadband access — to name a few — to indicate how healthy a county is.
“It really kind of gives us a big understanding of the health outcomes and factors that make Sherburne County healthy, or maybe areas that we might want to concentrate on in the future (to improve health),” she said.
Sherburne has ranked in the top 11 counties in Minnesota for the last five years, and the health outcomes of the population have consistently ranked in the top 25% in the state. As a whole, Minnesota almost always does better than the United States in every category.
Other positive trends she listed in Sherburne County are general health, flu vaccinations and the number of college graduates, which have all improved in at least the last year.
Areas where Sherburne did not fare as well compared to the state and nation include adult smoking, adult obesity and social associations.
Regarding smoking, 17% of Sherburne County adults are current cigarette smokers, compared to 14% statewide and 16% nationally.
Adult obesity is also more prevalent in Sherburne County, with 36% of adults having a BMI (body mass index) of 30 or greater, compared to 31% statewide and 32% nationally.
Regarding social associations, in Sherburne County there are 8.6 membership organizations per 10,000 people, compared to 12.4 in Minnesota and 9.1 nationally. These social associations include civic, political, religious, sports and professional organizations.
Ruhoff outlined a number of efforts already underway to improve those three areas.
The County Health Rankings are nationwide and a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
