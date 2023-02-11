Author challenges them to finish strong
According to the 2020 U.S. Census there are currently 69.6 million baby boomers living today who were born between 1946 and 1964. By the year 2030, all baby boomers will be 65 years of age or older.
Baby boomers are also living longer than their predecessors.
These realities gave Greg Pagh pause. Upon some personal reflection he felt a nudge from God to write a book about it while on a family vacation to Door County, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2021.
“With the prospect of living another 10, 20 or 30 years, many are asking the question, What am I going to do with the rest of my life?” Pagh said.
The 69-year-old senior pastor at Christ Church in Otsego set out to write an inspirational book addressing baby boomers directly. He titled it “What Will I Do with the Rest of My Life?”
The book came out on Feb. 1 and is available on Amazon. It’s also now available as an audio book.
The book is a guide for baby boomers who want to finish strong and leave a lasting legacy.
“It’s a question we all face,” Pagh said. “How will we live the rest of our lives? Will we use this season to make a real difference?”
Pagh challenges his generation, the “boomers,” arguably the most influential in history, to stay engaged, keep growing and use their wisdom and passion to continue to make a difference in the world.
This book uniquely combines personal testimony, biblical teaching, inspirational stories, humorous anecdotes and practical action steps. Questions are included at the end of every chapter for personal reflection or group discussion.
“Our generation still has much to live and much to give,” he states. “We cannot simply ride off into the sunset of retirement and disengage from the world!”
Pagh says every chapter in this book has been written to help baby boomers weigh their options and seek answers to this question. Readers are also asked to take stock of their current situation and continue to dream big.
Other chapters speak to the importance of mending and tending to key relationships in one’s lives, starting with their relationship with God. It also examines world views that are operating in culture.
They also consider marriage, parenting, work, recreation, money and more to decipher “How can we live our best lives?” Pagh states.
He prays readers of the book and listeners of the audiobook will be encouraged and challenged to consider the “much more” that God has prepared for them in this important season of their lives.
“I sincerely believe that God is about to write a new chapter in the story of our world,” Pagh states. “He’s asking each of us if we would like to be a part of it. Regardless of our past, through Jesus we can experience a brand new beginning. I am saying, ‘Yes, God! I’m all in!’ Fellow ‘boomers,’ please join me and let’s change the world!”
To see the book go to https://amzn.to/3HOnbYS. Hardcover is $22.59 and softcover is $16,95. It is also available on Kindle.
In addition to his role at Christ Church in Otsego for the past 32 years, Pagh is the president of Bless Minnesota, a statewide transformation movement. He is married to Colleen, the father of three and grandfather of 10. He has a passion for calling people from all walks of life to live a transformational lifestyle that makes a difference in their communities and various spheres of influence. Pagh is a longtime partner and frequent conference speaker with a global ministry called Transform Our World. He is also the author of “Faith Beyond Belief,” a small group resource that has been an inspiration worldwide.
