Christmas, much like the surrounding holidays during the month of December, is a time you celebrate with your loved ones.
Families and friends have different holiday traditions, like cookie baking, decorating a Christmas tree, building a snowman, going to religious services and my personal favorite — watching Christmas movies together.
There are a wide range of Christmas movies, from the heartwarming classics to the cheesy romance movies to the family-friendly comedies. With hundreds of Christmas movies out there, everyone can find something they can enjoy.
What’s considered the greatest Christmas movie though? It’s a very relative question. You might get a different answer from each person, while others could never decide on their favorite Christmas movie.
Here are my top five Christmas films:
5) “Love Actually,” a 2003 Christmas romantic comedy, is more of a guilty pleasure that has been a holiday pastime of mine since high school. The film, directed and written by Richard Curtis (known for British romantic comedy hits like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994) and “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001)), follows 10 intersecting love stories that take place around the holidays, mainly in London. The film, while cheesy and weird at times, celebrates all types of love, including love between friends, family and lovers. “Love Actually” stars a powerhouse cast including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, the late Alan Rickman (R.I.P.), Keira Knightly and Bill Nighy. The film celebrates love in all its different forms in a sweet, ridiculous, heart wrenching and sometimes naughty film.
4) “The Santa Clause” is a 1994 family-friendly comedy directed by John Pasquin and starring Tim Allen, Wendy Crewson, Judge Reinhold, David Krumholtz and Eric Lloyd. The story follows a toy salesman named Scott Calvin (Allen) who’s celebrating Christmas with his son Charlie (Lloyd) who has lost his belief in Santa Claus and is also dealing with his parents’ divorce and his mother getting remarried. On Christmas Eve, Scott hears a man up on the roof of his home, and the man is startled and falls off the roof. Turns out, the man was actually Santa Claus! Having killed Santa, Scott must now wear the giant red suit and fill the role of Santa Claus. The movie is a heart-warming, yet extremely funny film that takes you on a grand adventure to the North Pole. The film celebrates the love of a father and son as they reconnect over this shared secret that Scott is the new Santa Claus. “The Santa Clause” was the “Elf” of the ‘90s. While “Elf” is also high on my list, “The Santa Clause” has so much nostalgia that it’s definitely in my top five.
3) “A Christmas Story” is another great Christmas comedy classic that you could honestly watch 1,000 times. The 1983 film was directed by Bob Clark and stars Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin and Peter Billingsley. The film follows Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) as he reminisces about one Christmas in 1940s Indiana where he tries to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa Claus to get him a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. The film reminded everyone of the shenanigans you’d get into as a kid and the overwhelming feeling of wanting a present (ahem, Tickle Me Elmo) so bad you’d do anything to get it, including being super good the few weeks before Christmas. “A Christmas Story” is a familiar tale, probably because it plays nonstop every year on TBS.
2) “Die Hard” may seem like a strange addition to this Christmas list, but I’ll explain. “Die Hard” is a 1988 action film directed by John McTiernan. It stars Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia and Alan Rickman in his first feature film ever. “Die Hard” follows New York City police detective John McClane (Willis) as he gets caught in the middle of a Christmas Eve terrorist takeover of Nakatomi Plaza, a Los Angeles skyscraper where John’s estranged wife (Bedelia) works. The terrorists are led by the villainous German Hans Gruber (Rickman) as they attempt to steal $640 million in untraceable bearer bonds. John McClane eliminates Hans Gruber’s team of terrorists one by one as he tries to rescue and make up with his wife and make it home in time for Christmas to see his kids. “Die Hard” isn’t necessarily a Christmas film, except that it takes place on Christmas Eve. I think that’s why it’s a Christmas movie I watch year after year, typically with my dad. I mean, what screams Christmas more than Hans Gruber falling off of Nakatomi Plaza? Just kidding!
1) “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a 1946 fantasy drama some consider the greatest movie ever. The film is produced and directed by the legendary Frank Capra and is based on the short story and booklet “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, which was loosely based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 “A Christmas Carol.” The film takes place on Christmas Eve in 1945 in Bedford Falls, New York, where George Bailey (James Stewart) is contemplating suicide after giving up on his dreams. George’s guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers), intervenes and shows George how he has touched the community of Bedford Falls. Christmas is a difficult time for many people, and we often lose sight of what’s really important during the holiday season. The film reminds viewers to take stock of everything wonderful in their lives, even if it doesn’t have monetary value. The most important thing during the holidays and the rest of the year is time with loved ones.
Ultimately it doesn’t matter what your favorite Christmas movie is. The most important thing is that you’re watching your favorite holiday movies with people you love and creating lasting memories together. — Paige Kieffer, APG of East Central Minnesota
