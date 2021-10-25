Mike Westgaard was recognized Oct. 18 as the latest Elk River Volunteer of the Month.
Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected him for his commitment to bettering the community.
Westgaard sits on the city’s Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission and the Elk River Youth Hockey Association board. He is also the Elk River Girls High School hockey booster club president, a member of the Central Lutheran Church Community Tithe Council, in addition to giving time as a ministry volunteer for the church.
Each month Dietz recognizes individuals for their outstanding volunteer efforts. Learn more about award eligibility and submit a nomination by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.