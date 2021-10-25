Westgaard

Submitted photo

Elk River Mayor John Dietz (right) awarded Mike Westgaard with the Elk River Volunteer of the Month Award at the Oct. 18 council meeting.

Mike Westgaard was recognized Oct. 18 as the latest Elk River Volunteer of the Month.

Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected him for his commitment to bettering the community.

Westgaard sits on the city’s Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission and the Elk River Youth Hockey Association board. He is also the Elk River Girls High School hockey booster club president, a member of the Central Lutheran Church Community Tithe Council, in addition to giving time as a ministry volunteer for the church.

Each month Dietz recognizes individuals for their outstanding volunteer efforts. Learn more about award eligibility and submit a nomination by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.

Load comments