Approvals granted but concerns over MPCA requirements that will cost $68K
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The West Wastewater Treatment Facility improvement project in Otsego is moving forward.
The facility on Lancaster Avenue has been used since 2005 and is nearing its original rated capacity. This project would increase its treatment capacity from 600,000 gallons per day to 1.75 million gallons per day as well as “reduce odors, traffic, and noise from facility operations experienced by the adjacent residential neighborhood and city park,” according to council documents.
The project consists of an upgraded preliminary treatment building; a new fine screening building; an upgraded secondary biological treatment process; membrane biological treatment; UV disinfection; and a low energy cascade aeration of water before discharge to Otsego Creek.
The Otsego City Council approved a conditional use permit amendment, accepted bids and awarded a contract, and approved two amendments to the professional services agreement during its meeting on Monday, May 9.
The cost for the facility was expected to be $34 million, with three alternates listed. The council awarded the contract to Rice Lake Construction, which submitted the low bid of almost $33.9 million and decided to not award alternates at the moment.
The costs include $2.2 million for construction administration, $322,000 for programming services and $68,200 for air modeling required by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to complete an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (a document done to determine potential environmental impacts).
Council members and the AE2S project consulting firm representative said they were not pleased with the air modeling requirement. The AE2S representative said the project included nothing that would warrant air modeling as there would be no significant air pollution potential.
“Neighbors would definitely say we’re improving it, we’re putting it all inside,” Mayor Jessica Stockamp said.
The firm representative said the EAW process is “guilty until proven innocent.”
“We basically have to prove we’re not causing a negative environmental impact,” he said.
The council moved forward with all the motions related to the treatment facility, but Stockamp said they would work on a letter to send to their representatives about the MPCA requirements and the concerns expressed by the city and its consultant.
Construction is expected to start in 2022, with operational completion of the facility in spring 2024 and substantial final completion later in 2024.
In other action at the May 9 meeting, the council:
•Approved a development contract, authorized the release of development agreements for phase one, and amended TIF agreement for the Riverbend North second addition. The River’s Edge Apartments on River Road were approved by the council in July 2018. The development includes 164 apartments to be constructed in two phases. The first phase of 97 units is done and occupied. For phase two financing, the owner has to split the building into two unit lots.
•Amended the zoning map and approved a preliminary plat for Prairie View Estates. The development would consist of 28 single-family lots. The zoning changed a portion of the site from Residential Single Family Urban District to Residential Single and Two Family District. A resident spoke at the meeting and expressed concern about traffic and at a previous planning commission meeting, several residents were concerned about project boundaries and the extent of the work. The developer is going to have an on-site meeting with neighbors to discuss these issues. The project would come back to council with a final plat and street construction plans, with site clearing and utilities expected to take place in the fall.
•Accepted bids and awarded a contract for the Walesch Estates and O’Day Acres street renewal projects. A feasibility study determined the expected cost to be more than $991,700 with a proposed alternate bid of about $60,100. The council awarded the bid to OMG Midwest, Inc. which had the low bid of more than $766,320. With estimated engineering costs of 20%, the project would cost about $919,590. The funding for the project would come from the Pavement Management Program, which has a total fund balance of more than $895,300. As such, staff recommended the alternate bids not be awarded. Construction is expected to start June 1, with a project completion date of July 29 and an assessment hearing to be held in August or September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.