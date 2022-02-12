Soldier’s friend organizes hero’s welcome to cap Elk River man’s 11-month deployment
by Jim Boyle
Editor
An Elk River man returned from an 11-month deployment to the Middle East on Feb. 5 to a hero’s welcome home.
Capt. Vince Struble, a communications officer with the Army National Guard, was minutes from home when he realized his neighbors, the lake community his family is a part of and the greater Elk River community turned out to say thank you to him and his family for his service.
“It’s something I won’t forget,” he told the Star News on Feb. 9 while he and his wife, Kami, ran errands and continued to catch up with one another.
The couple’s three children — Charlotte, 4, Lilly, 7, and Henry, 8 — won’t forget it either.
The Strubles said they still talk about it as the parade they came home to in which they were the only car in the parade. In addition to family, friends, neighbors and the lake community, representatives of the Elk River-Rogers V.F.W., the Elk River Fire Department (and one of its engines) and the City of Elk River turned out.
Best friend and neighbor Rob Cooper organized the effort. He and Vince met as freshmen in college when they were assigned as roommates. They have since shared in each other’s weddings, shared in the births of their children and swapped stories from each of their experiences in the service.
Their friendship has stood the test of time, and it was one of the reasons Vince and Kami moved to Elk River in 2018. Members of the Lake Orono community they met earlier during reunion-like visits to Rob and Andrea Cooper’s home over Fourth of July holidays became friends naturally. Those friends were now a support when Capt. Struble was deployed for the first time.
“The emotional impact of seeing him driving back with his family was overwhelming,” Rob Cooper said. “There were a lot of tears shared.
“Vince has been like a brother to me since the day we met back in 2000.”
Rob said he pulled the event together in two days and was amazed how well it turned out for how short of notice there was.
“The mayor, a state representative, fire department and numerous veterans came out to show their support. Not to mention all the friends,” he said.
It was moving for all of the Strubles.
“It was really special to know they were out there through the entire deployment, and that they continue to show up even after the deployment to be there to support us,” Vince said.
Lt. Col. Jake Helgestad, commander of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, handed Struble and the last of his troops off earlier that day at the armory in Rosemount after making a few brief comments. The unit deployed in March and spent the past several months executing missions at 12 locations in nine different countries across the Middle East, Southwest Asia, and Africa.
Struble joined the Nebraska Army National Guard in 2010, and and was in that until he moved to Elk River in 2018 and joined the Minnesota Army National Guard.
Struble said after the long deployment and two days of travel he was more than ready to be home when Kami pulled on Islandview Drive in Elk River.
“I was in my own little world,” he said. “I had been up for 48 hours. I had gotten like three one-hour naps and that’s about all I had done.”
He thought it was nice the first neighbor he came upon waved him in. When he saw a four-wheeler owned by another one of his neighbors, he didn’t even realize it was Rob on the machine. Then he and the rest of the Struble family realized there were many more people there to welcome him home.
“To see everybody that had helped Kami and give them a hug was pretty special,” Vince said. “It was nice to say high quick and efficiently and yet not take away from the family time.”
In time, the guardsman said he will reconnect with neighbors and the lake community as he returns to the civilian life of a National Guard member.
“I wanted him to know he is a hero to all of us,” Rob Cooper said. “I wanted his kids to see how special their dad is. And I wanted him to know, as everyone that serves in the states or abroad should know, they are appreciated.
“I wish every returning service member received a welcome home like this.”
For a video of Lt. Col. Helgestad speaking about the recently completed deployment and clips of families being reunited with their soldiers, go to https://tinyurl.com/mpuerf6w.
