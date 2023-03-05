Lyric Arts in Anoka has announced the cast for its upcoming production of “The Wedding Singer,” which plays Feb. 24 through March 26.
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan is back at Lyric Arts to direct this 27-person cast, a large increase from his directorial debut with Lyric Arts with “[TITLE OF SHOW],” which famously features just a cast of four actors. Sullivan is looking forward to tackling all the zaniness that comes with such a large production.
“We love going to weddings to celebrate the love of people that we love, and that’s the heart of ‘The Wedding Singer,’” said Sullivan. “In the drudgery of day-to-day life, a wedding is our chance to reinvigorate the heart and soul, to be reminded of the love we share — not just romantically. They are times to celebrate the love of friends, of family, and the difference between loving being in love, and finding someone you would grow old with. ‘The Wedding Singer’ is as much a musical as it is an invitation to come celebrate love with Lyric Arts!”
The story centers around Robbie Hart, New Jersey’s No. 1 wedding singer and the life of the party. That is, until his own fiancé strands him at the altar. Shot through the heart, bitter and broken, Robbie begins to make every wedding as disastrous as his own until a warm-hearted waitress named Julia intervenes. When feelings become involved, trouble brews as Julia is about to be married! But her Wall Street shark of a fiancé may not be the happily ever after Julia’s always dreamed of. When she announces their plan to elope, Robbie must pull off the performance of the decade or risk losing the girl of his dreams forever.
