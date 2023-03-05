TWS_PublicityPhoto_RobbieandJulia - 1

Photo by Molly Weibel

Hollywood rom-com “The Wedding Singer” arrives on the Lyric Arts Stage Feb. 24, with the show running through March 26. Pictured are Chris Paulson as Robbie Hart and Haley Methner as Julia.

Lyric Arts in Anoka has announced the cast for its upcoming production of “The Wedding Singer,” which plays Feb. 24 through March 26.

Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan is back at Lyric Arts to direct this 27-person cast, a large increase from his directorial debut with Lyric Arts with “[TITLE OF SHOW],” which famously features just a cast of four actors. Sullivan is looking forward to tackling all the zaniness that comes with such a large production.

