Hunters looking forward to deer season can join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar for last-minute tips, reminders, strategies, and time for question and answers, at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Opening day of firearms deer season is Saturday, Nov. 6.
The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.
