KARE 11 meteorologist Belinda Jensen entertained preschoolers with books and weather experiment
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Belinda Jensen, chief meteorologist at KARE 11, was in Otsego on Wednesday, April 13, to do a weather segment with Christ Church’s preschool ministry.
Jensen talked to 5 and 6 year olds in the High 5 class about weather, conducted an experiment to create a cloud in a jar and shared some weather stories from her children’s books. Jensen is the author of a series of children’s books about weather that feature an 8 year old named Bel the Weather Girl, her cousin Dylan, and her dog Stormy.
Jensen also visited Christ Church preschool’s weather station that is set up like a little television studio.
She told the students that KARE 11 meteorologists have been doing the weather outside for more than 30 years.
“It’s kind of a cool thing. I get to do the weather outside, in the weather. We go out there in the rain, we go out there in the snow, we go out there when it’s cold,” she said.
Karla Nelson, lead teacher at the preschool, had invited Jensen to the class. Nelson’s son, Chad Nelson, is director of photography at KARE 11.
Nelson said Jensen really knew how to bring the different variations of weather down to the children’s level and hold their attention.
“It was a wonderful way to culminate our unit on spring,” Nelson said.
