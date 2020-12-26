After reading the letter in a Dec. 7 paper about government overreach, I was going to sit down and write a nasty rebuttal. Being that this is the time of year for goodness and good will among men, I decided not to. If I had though, it would have said how sorry I feel for the letter writer’s family and friends that he didn’t feel that it was important enough to keep them safe. I also might have said that his assumption of people waiting till symptoms show up to be concerned doesn’t really go along with the whole mask reasoning.
If you are asymptomatic, as 55% of us are, spreading the virus is happening even if you don’t realize it, but I decided not to write that either. What I am going to write is a huge Thank You to those who are trying to follow the state guidelines as much as possible.
Believe me, I know it’s difficult. I haven’t seen my kids and grandkids since September, and they all live only an hour away; we’ve chosen at this time keeping everyone safe is more important.
Not everyone will be protected by a mask. I know that, just like not everyone is protected by a seatbelt but I still wear mine. Wearing a mask, to me, is being part of the solution, not the problem. It is the easiest thing being asked of us by medical professionals and our government. So my message is Merry Christmas to those who are willing to be a little uncomfortable by doing your part. I want to especially thank the senior who comes in to where I work weekly with her mask on and always says thanks to us that are wearing ours. We appreciate you! By the way, this feisty gal is on oxygen, and she will be the first to call out unmasked people — maybe she should have a conversation about government overreach. — Kathleen Krohn, Elk River
