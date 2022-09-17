‘We miss you, Chase’

Photos by Jim Boyle

Pat and Linda Korte, of Elk River, placed their hands on one of two possessions that survived the fiery wreck that claimed the life of their son Chase Korte on Feb. 10, 2007, when a drunk driver plowed into his car at 162 mph in California. The only contents of the car Chase was in to survive were Chase’s “Walden” book, which was written by Henry David Thoreau, and a children’s book about death.

15 years after his senseless death, Korte family honors him by raising money like MADD

by Jim Boyle

