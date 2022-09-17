‘We miss you, Chase’

15 years after his senseless death, Korte family honors him by raising money like MADD
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Chase Korte would have been 40 years old on Sept. 6 if not for a drunken driver who plowed into his vehicle on Feb. 10, 2007, while doing 162 mph on Interstate 40 near Needles, California.
The 2001 Elk River High School graduate was 24 years old at the time of impact, and he was deep into his pursuit of making it as a big-time actor when his life was snuffed out in an instant.
Korte had been on his way to Los Angeles after wrapping up a meeting with the director of “The Peace Walker,” a film Korte did while walking the entire length of Great Britain to tell a story about a young man whose brother was killed in Iraq.
Korte’s car was loaded with his belongings as he was about to move into his first apartment since the 2005 University of Minnesota graduate moved out to Los Angeles and began bouncing from one friend’s house to another. The actor’s accomplishments had started to pile up, as were the number of scripts he was being handed to read by his manager.
Those who knew him since his days in Elk River saw big things on the horizon for him. Here at home, he won the local Peace Essay contest, performed “Braveheart” at a pep fest and did commercials for his dad’s Always a Dollar business and Treasure Island Resort and Casino, including one that showed him challenging a police officer to a race and brought him some fame. A voiceover dead-panned at the end of the advertisement that people’s odds were better at the casino.
The crash doused Chase’s dreams, and dental records were needed to identify him.
“We saw the car,” said Chase’s father, Pat Korte. “It had been an inferno. There was not one morsel of fabric left. It was just wires.”
That tragic day sent Pat and his wife, Linda Korte, reeling. To a degree, they still are.
“Every day in the paper I read about a person taken from this world in this totally unnecessary, foolish and irresponsible way by drinking and driving,” Pat Korte stated, noting there were 11,654 people killed in alcohol-related crashes last year in America.
Pat and his family are taking part in the Mothers Against Drunk Drivers annual walk today in hopes of raising more than $40,000. He has committed to match the first $15,000. He wants to raise the most of any participant and he thinks he can do it.
The family has been participating in the walk since Chase’s death, and on the fifth and 10th anniversaries he set goals to raise the most and did.
“I don’t really like doing this, but I think I’m kind of good at it,” Pat said. “Linda might say I can be a little pushy or aggressive. I just feel .... I really want to do something.
“I’m kind of driven, but I don’t know what else to do. It just makes sense.”
He hasn’t sought people out to walk with him and his family. Quite frankly, the Kortes don’t enjoy the actual walk.
“Personally, I don’t think it helps me very much,” Linda said. “I’m in a club with hurting people. To gather together and all be hurting, it’s hard.”
Pat agrees, saying he feels like an island while at the walks.
“It’s not like you’re wrapping yourself around people and there’s a camaraderie,” he said. “It’s just kind of the culmination of (tragedy).”
One year they had empty shoes lined up along the path representing all the people who had died in Minnesota at the hands of a drunk driver.
“That was quite an image, but for us it was traumatizing,” she said. “Something like that should be shown to other people, like the folks who had killed somebody by driving drunk.”
So why do they walk and raise money?
Two reasons include their support of MADD and what it does with the money raised. The fact that the problem is still widespread today in America is another big one.
“This horrible problem continues to persist even though there are many reasons the death toll should be going down” Pat said.
The Kortes applaud MADD’s efforts to get .08 enacted and their plans to lobby for the installation of technology in new autos to detect when someone has been drinking.
The Kortes reached out to MADD after Chase’s death.
“We didn’t know what to do or where to go, so we called MADD,” Pat said. “They told us to come over right away, and they just listened a lot. It meant something to us.”
They also helped the Kortes navigate the legal system, which was maddening and never provided the justice they sought.
“It was a real nice place to go,” Pat said. “Nobody really wants to talk about that stuff. We were reading about the afterlife. MADD would do little things like have events where people would throw flowers into Mississippi.”
But what really sold the Kortes on MADD is they didn’t judge people on drinking.
“They just want people to drink and drive responsibly,” Pat said. “I know is sounds cliche, but if these efforts could save one life and spare a family from having to go through this it would all be worthwhile.”
To make a donation, visit www.walklikemadd.org/team/ActforChase or make a check out to MADD and send it to the Korte’s address at Pat Korte, 19031 Zane St. NW, Elk River, Minnesota 55330. MADD will send a tax-deductible receipt to you.
“One thing I have learned in these last 15 years is that so many of us have had various tragedies in our lives that other people do not know about,” Pat Korte said. “I don’t look at people the same. When I see what I think is a utopian family, I understand that however things look on the outside, I am aware that I know little or nothing about any pain or tragedy that might lurk under the surface. I am trying to live up to one of Chase’s sayings, ‘spread love and understanding.’”
