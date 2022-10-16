This Nov. 8 is Minnesota’s general election. Besides voting in person on Election Day, there are several additional ways to cast your ballot – absentee voting by mail or in-person 46 days before the election, in-person early voting seven days before the election, and agent delivery.
Absentee ballots
Absentee ballots are applied for by a voter and mailed to their requested address or applied for and cast in person at a county or city office. In Minnesota, absentee voting is available to all voters and no excuse is required. If an absentee ballot and forms/envelopes are mailed to you and completed at home, there are two main and most secure ways to return a voted absentee ballot: 1) through USPS mail; or 2) personally returned to your local election office. If cast in person at the county or city office, all steps can be done at one time at the same office.
Absentee ballots and envelopes are used to accept or reject ballots, but the ballot is not reported as counted until Nov 8. If you are completing your ballot at home, carefully read and fill out the application with printing, except for your signature. If at a government office, do the same but they will assist and make sure the application is complete and mark it as accepted if all requirements are met.
Early In-Person Voting
Minnesota voters also have the option of in-person early voting, which starts seven days before the election. This year, the first day to vote early in person at a county, as well as some city offices, is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and continues (except not on Sunday) through the day before the election, Monday, Nov. 7. Voters have at least one location – their country election office – where they have the option to vote early in person. No application or envelopes are necessary, and voting is conducted as at a polling place. If needed, be prepared for Same Day Registration with proof of ID and residence.
Agent Delivery
Additionally, there is the least used manner of voting, agent delivery – a special situation where an individual asks an agent to pick up and return their absentee ballot. It is important to note that not just anyone can be an agent. They must have a pre-existing relationship or qualify according to law.
This process starts with two applications, one for the voter and the second for the agent. Both applications must be properly filled out and brought by the agent to the county office. Then, the ballot is returned by the agent to the voter and the agent returns the ballot, along with any necessary forms, to the original office. Further instructions are given at the office as well as available online at this address – www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote.
In-Person Voting on Election Day
Election Day in-person voting is your final opportunity. There’s truly nothing like going to vote at your polling location on Election Day and seeing so many members of the community come together to fulfill a sacred civic duty. At the polling location, you can personally sign in, receive your ballot, fill it out secretly, place it in the voting machine, and receive confirmation it was counted in a matter of minutes.
I strongly believe that in-person voting provides the most secure way to cast your ballot. Whether that be in person on Election Day, dropping off your absentee ballot in person or voting early in person at your local election office, there are a range of ways to soundly assure your vote has been counted. If you have issues along the way, talk to the Head Judge in the polling place or the county or city head of elections. Then, request the form to fill out so your issue is documented with all supporting facts. The Minnesota State Election Law Complaint Form is also available online at this address – http://www.sos.state.mn.us/media/1191/state-election-law-complaint-form.pdf. If a notary is needed for the form, the election officer is designated as a notary for election forms.
Precinct Finder/ My Ballot
All ways of voting along with information on exactly who is on your ballot can be found at the online precinct finder webpage – pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. Remember to click on the “Sample Ballot” link at the end to see who is on your ballot for your address. This can be printed and brought with you to your voting location booth, used at home to get ready or you can save the link to use in the voting booth.
No matter how you choose to cast your ballot, it is essential to maintain a secure chain of custody for your ballot. Men and women have died so you can vote. It is valuable. —Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, Big Lake
