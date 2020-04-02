Sherburne deputy advises people to do their part to social distance from robocall scammers
Scammers are capitalizing on concerns related to COVID-19 and utilizing phones to seek out their next victims, according to Sherburne County Crime Prevention Deputy Roxanne Schreder.
She said they only need a few people to take them up on their offer to make money on their scam.
The Federal Trade Commission posted three audio examples of these types of robocalls on its blog at: https://tinyurl.com/s7st5uv.
Schreder advises people to pay attention to these phone calls, and others like them, and do your part in protecting yourself by:
1. Hanging up on the robocall.
2. Consider using a call blocking app or device.
3. Report the calls to the ftc.gov/complaint.
