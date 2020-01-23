Sherburne County has a free Waste Wizard App that offers information about recycling and proper disposal information.

Go to https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/401/Solid-Waste to download the app.

Learn what materials can be recycled and where to put items that don’t fit in your bin and find out where there are close locations to drop off unwanted items. Additionally, reminders will be sent straight to your device so you never forget another recycling day event or household hazardous waste event.

