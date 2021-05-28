by Jim Boyle
Editor
The same trumpet used to play taps during last year’s annual Elk River Memorial Day program will be used again this year.
But the person playing it will not be the same.
Jodi Walz, a 50-year-old Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 112 with a long history of performing at Memorial Day services, died in his Elk River home on Nov. 20, 2020, from COVID-19. He was known as much for his musical accomplishments in life as anything. He traveled the world performing in Army bands and passed on his love of music to one of two sons.
His oldest son, Ryan Walz, 21, will use his father’s trumpet to deliver an eternal resting call to his father by performing taps at the 10 a.m. program at Rivers Edge Commons Park in downtown Elk River to memorialize more than 20 veterans who have died in the past year. Prior to that he will play taps at tour of local cemeteries and memorials.
The college student has performed taps before — five days after his dad’s death and on his 21st birthday during Nov. 25, 2020, funeral services at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul where his dad was laid to rest.
Taps can be played with a trumpet, but also a bugle, as back in the Civil War when it was first created.
Bugle call signaled end of day, lights out
The origins of taps, the distinctive bugle melody played at U.S. military funerals and memorials and as a lights-out signal to soldiers at night, date back to the American Civil War, according the History Channel: “In July 1862, U.S. General Daniel Butterfield and his brigade were camped at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia, recuperating after the Seven Days Battles near Richmond. Dissatisfied with the standard bugle call employed by the Army to indicate to troops it was time to go to sleep, and thinking the call should sound more melodious, Butterfield reworked an existing bugle call used to signal the end of the day.”
Music brought father, son together
Ryan Walz and his father shared a love of music that spilled out all the time, including last year when the two got together and shared the latest tracks they were listening to. The next time they got together the pair hopped on four-wheeler Jodi had bought, and they shared a hearty laugh after they fell off it. Ryan told him to pop a wheelie, and Jodi did. It’s now a cherished memory.
“I heard once that a person dies twice,” Ryan Walz said. “Once when you die, and the last time your name is spoken.”
Ryan is convinced his father and his legacy will live on for generations between the memories people have of him helping others and all the digital music recordings that he’s featured on.
Jodi Walz played trumpet in the U.S. Army Band and later in the Army Reserve Band while serving his country. As a member of the 451st Army Band, composed of select musicians from the Upper Midwest, he performed for American and international dignitaries and for countless people across the country.
He traveled the world and also saw combat during a tour of duty during the Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia.
It was while he was in high school that he was selected to perform with the U.S. Army Band at Orchestra Hall. The group from Bethesda, Maryland, opened his mind up to think big.
He went into the Army after graduating from Elk River High School in 1988, but not before he auditioned and was accepted into Army School of Music. He attended the School of Music in Virgina Beach, Virgina, after completing basic training in Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Jodi Walz traveled the country and the world playing with the 451st Army Band. One of his notable performances came in 2004 during the 60th anniversary celebration of World War II liberation of Italy in Rome. The Army band went from one Italian-American cemetery to another, putting on concerts for small towns along the way. To top it off, the American ambassador to Italy extended a special invitation.
“He has us out to his home in Rome to perform for U.S. President George W. Bush on Memorial Day,” he told the Star News for an article.
Same love for music, different paths
Ryan Walz was named to the Minnesota All-State band in high school and is working on a double major in political science and music at St. Cloud State University.
He will earn his bachelor’s degree next year, and he has plans to pursue a master’s degree in public policy on one of the coasts or at the University of Minnesota.
When asked earlier this year if he would perform on Memorial Day in Elk River, it was an easy answer.
“I can be there on Memorial Day, especially for such an important event,” Ryan said.
How hard will it be?
Well, he got advice from a colleague of his father’s before the funeral service for his father to focus on the task at hand, and to think about his father after the performance and not during. It worked, but was certainly easier said than done.
“Every time I play (taps) I will think of him,” Ryan said of his father. “He’s played that for so many people, and now I am playing it for him.”
Rifle salutes on tour, at Memorial Day program
The Elk River American Legion Honor Guard will have a rifle salute at area cemeteries on Memorial Day to honor deceased veterans before making its way to a new location for the annual Memorial Day program. The tour will start at 6 a.m. and include 10 locations between cemeteries and memorials.
The public is welcome to attend the short ceremonies at the cemetery or memorial of their choice, and the program that will start at 10 a.m. and include awards, music, prayers, the Gettysburg Address and a Memorial Day address by Col. Laura Ludwig, a retired member of the United States Army.
Elk River American Legion Commander Tom Kulkay, who will read the names of the deceased at each cemetery, will also present the awards at the program, which will wrap up with a volley salute to honor veterans who have died in the last year.
The list of this year’s fallen veterans
This year’s list includes: Victor Arnold, William Campbell, David Clough, William Dollansky, Duane Flikke, Wallace Fox, Dennis Fyten, Earl Greer, Alfred Grell, Eugene Guimont, Curtis Job, Daniel Maher, Murray McNair, Steve Nichols, James Nord, Larry Pepos, William Schulz, Hartley Story, James Tacheny, Roger Tarnowski, Norman Volkers, William Walker, Jodi Walz, Dean Warden, Kenneth Weeks, Roger Westholter, Thomas Wilson and Leonard Wirtz.
The public is invited to Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Drive, following the ceremony to see replicas of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Vietnam War Memorial.
They will be parked outside Post 112 from May 28 to June 1, thanks to Rock on Trucks, a St. Cloud-based trucking firm.
On Memorial Day, the Legion will be serving brats and hot dogs (kids 12 and under eat for free) with live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial Day Honor Guard Cemetery Schedule
6 a.m. Lakeview, 7400 Old Viking Blvd. NW, Elk River
6:15 a.m. Nowthen Memorial,
6:25 a.m. St. John Lutheran Cemetery, 9231 Viking Blvd. NW Elk River
6:45 a.m. Vernon, 30 Evans Ave., Elk River
7:40 a.m. Otsego, 8899 Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego
7:55 a.m. St. Andrew’s, Jackson Avenue, Elk River
8:20 a.m. Meadowvale, 22898 Co. Rd. 32, Elk River
9:00 a.m. Orono, 18414 Boston St. NW, Elk River
9:20 a.m. Bailey Station, Sherburne County Road 14, Elk River
9:35 a.m. Veterans Park, Highway 10 just east of Oxford Avenue/west of Dairy Queen in Elk River
10 a.m. Memorial Day Program, Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St NW, Elk River
The Honor Guard will have a rifle salute at each site to honor deceased veterans.
Memorial Day Program at Rivers Edge Commons
10 a.m. Monday, May 31
Master of Ceremonies: Greg Artman, Adjutant, Post 112
Invocation: Larry Gross, Incoming Post 112 Chaplain
Introduction of Honor Guard: Greg Artman
Prayer for MIA/POW: Jim Lacy, Navy, Vietnam, Pastor FGU
National Anthem: Cheryl Pendleton
Pledge of Allegiance: Elk River BSA
“God Bless America”: Tony Digatono
Sword Presentation to Commander Tom Kulkay and the
“Gettysburg Address”: Robert Kohler, Commander Navy, Ret.
“Amazing Grace”: Cheryl Pendelton
Memorial Day Remembrance: John Dietz, Mayor
Presentation of Awards: Tom Kulkay,
Commander, Post 112
Memorial Day Memories: Janet Harnack, SSG Army, Ret.
American Legion Commander: Tom Kulkay
American Legion Auxiliary President: Cathy Artman
“America the Beautiful”: Tony Digatono
Memorial Day Address: Laura Ludwig, Colonel Army, Ret.
Benediction (Please Stand): Michele Smith, ALR Chaplain
Volley Salute to honor our deceased fellow
brothers and sisters in arms.
Come visit Post 112 following the ceremony to view the
“Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Memorial” and the
“Traveling Vietnam War Memorial” on display.
Brats and hot dogs (kids 12 and under free)
Live music 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Flag returning to full staff at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.