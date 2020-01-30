Elk River Parks and Recreation is hosting a moonlit walk at Woodland Trails Regional Park on Monday, Feb. 10. This professionally guided walk, led by two park volunteers, will lead attendees along groomed winter trails in search of both serenity and wildlife.
Look for the group in the parking lot of Woodland Trails Regional Park located at 20135 Elk Lake Rd. NW in Elk River at 6 p.m. Bring a flashlight or head lamp and be sure to dress for the weather and wear proper winter walking shoes or boots. Can’t make Monday’s walk? Don’t worry, same time, same place on Monday, March 9.
