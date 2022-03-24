Guardian Angels hosted 20th gala under the theme ‘Through the Years,’ with goal of raising $100,000
by Lori Iannuzzelli
Special to the Star News
Guardian Angels Senior Living celebrated its 20th spring gala on Saturday, March 12, at the Bunker Hills Event Center in Coon Rapids.
“Through the Years” was the theme to celebrate two decades of generosity through galas from donors, sponsors and supporters with more than $1.5 million raised during that time.
This year, more than 300 guests enjoyed a festive and, yes, in-person evening gathering with conversation, laughter, food, games and raffles, silent and live auctions, music, and a program that not only took a trip down memory lane, but raised awareness for this year’s cause.
The program presented a plea for support to meet the $100,000 goal necessary to upgrade outdated Guardian Oaks Senior Dining kitchen equipment. This modernization project is essential for Guardian Angels’ meal program to continue providing an increasing number of meals to the independent community safely and efficiently for future years.
The Senior Dining program (available at the Elk River independent housing campus) has been serving nutritious meals to the community for more than 25 years. Each month it serves 4,000 meals to seniors in the community with in-person, hot meal dining, and hot and frozen meals delivered to the homebound through Meals on Wheels.
At Guardian Angels’ “Through the Years” 2022 gala, attendees lingered after the program closed to visit a while longer, and the $100,000 goal was not only met but exceeded, with early projections of approximately $130,000.
