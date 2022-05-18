Elk River City Council Member Jennifer Wagner has announced her intent to run for reelection to her Ward 4 council seat.
She’s currently finishing up her second term on the council. She ran unopposed for reelection in 2018. Wagner beat incumbent Paul Motin to first get elected to the council in 2014.
“It has truly been a privilege and an honor to serve the Elk River community these past seven-plus years,” Wagner said. “I make every effort to leave Elk River better than the day before.”
Wagner led a coalition of community partners to develop and implement a community-wide support initiative, Together Elk River, directly following the federal and state mandated shutdowns due to the pandemic.
Now that the 169 Redefine project has commenced, the city, along with the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, will continue to use the Together Elk River initiative to focus on helping the business community along the corridor stay viable and thriving during the construction as well as connect with the community navigating the changes over the next three years, Wagner said.
Wagner said she is excited to see the Active Elk River projects wrap up this year, and is proud that the projects within it did not touch levy dollars thanks to a voter-supported local option sales tax.
In her time on the council, Wagner also worked with a consultant and city staff to secure naming rights sponsorships at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center to ensure there is a funding source for future repairs and improvements.
“Not only have we been successful in finding sponsors, but they are local businesses who also reap the rewards of investing in their community,” she said.
Wagner’s committee assignments include the Economic Development Authority, Housing and Rehabilitation Authority, Park and Recreation Commission, Energy City Commission, Together Elk River, Naming Rights and Interior Design Committees for the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, Public Art Subcommittee, and more.
Wagner said she is well known in the Elk River business community and volunteers her time on multiple nonprofits. She said she is heavily involved in the Downtown Elk River Business Association, ISD 728 Career and Technical Education’s Business and Marketing Advisory Committee, Three Rivers Community Foundation, Women United of the Sherburne County Area United Way, and the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Relations Committee.
She has hung up her coaching whistle after several years of coaching girls youth volleyball and youth softball.
She owns Open Reel Media, which specializes in helping small business with business and brand development, creating and executing marketing plans and social media marketing.
When she’s not working or tending to city business, she said you’ll find her at a golf course, volleyball court, the cabin, or her family’s farm. Wagner and her husband, Mike, have three children, Lauren, Joey and Charlie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.