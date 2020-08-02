Klemz, Schroeder recognized as city’s volunteers of the month for June, July
Amy Klemz was awarded on July 20 Volunteer of the Month honors for the month of July.
Klemz has given to the Elk River community through various volunteer initiatives, including fundraising for the Sherburne County Area United Way by modeling at the True Colors Fashion show, assisting at Guardian Angels Care Center during holiday parties and other resident activities, in addition to helping at the St. Cloud Veteran’s Hospital.
Klemz is the founder of the Rogers High School Wrestling Club and continues to support the groups’ activities.
Years ago, Amy Klemz also ran a camp for residents at the Faribault and Cambridge State Hospitals.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz awarded Klemz with a plaque.
Each month, Dietz recognizes individuals for their outstanding volunteer efforts. Learn about award eligibility and nominate someone at ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
Jim Schroeder was recognized as June’s Volunteer of the Month.
Schroeder has generously given of his time through CAER Food Shelf, Great River Family Promise, Timber Bay Kids Camp and as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He has been actively involved in service through his church as well.
Schroeder has been a lector, eucharistic minister, sacristan and confirmation teacher at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
He also assisted with Second Harvest produce food drops, tuition assistance and has led mission trips to Mexican orphanages and social justice mission outreach.
