Virtual mental health forum coming May 19

United Way of Central Minnesota is presenting a virtual community forum on the topic of mental health from 8-9 a.m. on May 19.
The free, virtual session led by local professionals will address mental health concerns both at home and in the work place.
Speakers will include Jaci Finneman, the founder of Hello World, LLC., and Lisa Bershok, a CentraCare suicide prevention program manager.
Finneman, whose passionate about helping parents become confident leaders for their kids and bringing peace back into their home, will cover the topic of approaching mental health as family and how parents can help their kids and address their own mental health needs.
Bershok, who holds a master’s degree in social work with a focus on leadership and community development, will talk about decreasing stigma around mental health and utilizing workplace assistance programs.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.unitedwayhelps.org/events/community-forum-4.
