The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a virtual Memorial Day program again this year, as variants of the COVID-19 pandemic contribute to increases in positive cases throughout the state. MDVA will again partner with Twin Cities PBS-TPT to create a 30-minute Memorial Day program titled “Reflections: Memorial Day 2021” that will be broadcast across the state on TPT’s Minnesota channel at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

The program will include remarks from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, as well as personal stories, music and a rifle salute.

The cemeteries remain open and visitors are welcome to visit on Memorial Day, when American flags will be displayed along the entrance street and on all graves in the cemeteries.

Recommended for you

Load comments