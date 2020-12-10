District 728 Community Education is offering several new virtual home-design-related classes in the new year. They include:

•Home Decor Revamp: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

•Kitchen and Bath Remodels: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

•Follow the Design Trends or Embrace the Classic Designs?: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

•Designing Nurseries to Tween/Teen Rooms: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.

•Preparing Your Home For Sale: What’s Really Necessary?: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Classes cost $29 each and will be taught via Zoom by Jody Cyr. She has been working as a licensed real estate agent for 22 years, has been the vice president and designer in her dad’s flooring company for 17 years and has her own design business.

For more information or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

