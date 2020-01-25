Saturday Events
Kids Pro Ice Racing
11 a.m. Vintage Sled Trail Ride
(Note: No Minnesota trail permit required on property.)
2 p.m. Classic-Only Trail Ride
This is for 1986-2000 sleds.
2:30-3:30 p.m. Autograph Session
Bring your featured brand memorabilia
(limit 3 items) to have legends and VIPs autograph.
6 p.m. Saturday Night Banquet
RSVP only. Get tickets online.
Sunday Events
Kids Pro Ice Racing
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. World’s Largest
Vintage Snowmobile Show with over
45 classes and 140+ awards this year.
*NEW EVENT* Noon Snow Oval Racing
One lunger racers on snow!
10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Silent Auction
Great vintage snowmobile memorabilia.
3 p.m. Awards Ceremony
Find a full schedule and more event details at mwvss.com.
World’s largest vintage, antique and classic snowmobile show skis into Elk River to put on its 30th annual show for snowmobile enthusiasts
ERX Motor Park, a year-round host of an array of motor sports, concerts and corporate events, will be home to new sounds this weekend. Or make that old sounds.
Midwest Vintage Snowmobile Shows has descended on Elk River this weekend for its 30th annual Midwest Ride-In at ERX Motor Park. The Midwest Ride-In is the world’s largest vintage, antique and classic snowmobile event. Formerly known as the Waconia Ride-In, it had been held in a county park on the shores of Lake Waconia for the past 25 years.
“The success and growth of the show has been nothing short of amazing,” said John Zeglin, the event’s co-chair for over 25 years. “There were several factors that led to relocating the Ride-In, but one of the most significant was impending changes to the host site. We had a number of outstanding options outstate, but hosting a show of our size has become very challenging.”
Zeglin said the group really needed a partner and location with large event experience.
“ERX is a venue in our backyard that caters to snowmobilers and it allows MVSS to continue to support the snowmobile clubs and trail associations that have supported us so strongly over the years,” Zeglin said. “Our committee felt it was extremely important to maintain that connection with our local clubs.”
ERX may be the perfect fit. The all-season motorsports and events facility located on the north end of Elk River on Highway 169 is the home of Grassroots Snocross and cross-country snowmobile racing, also dirt bike and off-road racing, concerts, corporate events, monster trucks, rodeo and so much more.
“The ERX complex stretches over 400 acres, includes multiple tracks, 10+ miles of rolling wooded trails and a fantastic indoor facility that allows us to continue our popular Saturday night banquet with guest speakers and large display. Our feature for the 2020 Midwest Ride-In is Winnipeg to St. Paul where we will honor all terrain racers and events like the I-500, Jeep 500, ISOC 500, Warroad 500, Regina to Minot I-250 and others like it,” Zeglin said.
MVSS is a nonprofit organization with a 30-member committee that works year-round to plan and organize the Midwest Ride-In and promote the hobby. For the event weekend itself, MVSS relies on volunteers from local snowmobile clubs to contribute 2,500 hours to ensure a fun, safe and rewarding experience. MVSS donates thousands of dollars each year to these clubs to help finance local trail grooming and maintenance. For many the Midwest Ride-In is their largest source of funding and these clubs are critically important to the future of snowmobiling in Minnesota. For more information visit www.mwvss.com.
Chris Carlson and Todd Plaisted opened ERX as a practice center in 2008, and it fast became the go-to stage for fundamental racing and snowmobile training for riders at every level.
This year’s venture also includes vintage and classic rides, swap meet, judged show, snow oval and kids pond ice racing, contests, speakers, displays, plenty of food, a silent auction, and more.
