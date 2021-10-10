City staff, MnDOT to show illustrative WSB video that shows a completed project
The Elk River City Council got a good look at what the future of Highway 169 holds courtesy of a illustrative computer-generated video that showed nearly the entire line.
The public will get its chance to see the video and ask questions on Monday at the Highway 169 Redefine open house.
The event will focus on local impacts for the 2022 construction season, the first of a three-year project, but WSB hopes to have the video complete with the current expectations for all five interchanges that will be completed to wipe out the need for stoplights for northbound and sounthbound traffic on the future freeway.
To streamline inquiries, business owners are invited to come from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday to Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway. Residents are asked to come from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The project team will have the final design and visualizations available for viewing for the 169 Redefine project, and will focus on answering questions about the local traffic impacts expected to come with the 2022 phase of this multi-year project.
The 2022 construction will include:
• Closure of the existing 197th Avenue access across Highway 169 and construction of a new partial-access interchange in its place.
• Construction of 10/169/101 interchange reconfigurations and bridge replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.