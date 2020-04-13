Victimization and its aftermath may be one of the most difficult periods in a person’s life. Victims’ families, friends, and communities often face their own challenges as well. Loved ones may struggle to understand what kind of support victims need, or even how to talk to them about what happened. Each crime victim’s healing process will be different, but one step everyone can take is to learn what rights crime victims have. These rights will be best protected when all participants in the criminal justice system are appropriately educated about victims’ rights.
National Victims’ Rights Week is April 19-25, 2020. We remember those who have suffered and recognize the strength of those affected.
The Sherburne County Attorney’s Office is committed to serving the victims of crime through help, hope and healing. We ensure victims know their rights under the law and that their voices are heard. In 2019, the Sherburne County Attorney’s Office served 920 individuals who were victims of crime. For each person served, standing in their shadow were friends and family who were also impacted. For the victim and those who surround them, recovering from crime is a complex and deeply personal process. We can all assist by providing the support they need and inspire hope for future progress and healing. — Kathleen A. Heaney, Sherburne County attorney
