Victim’s family thankful for professionalism, kindness

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on April 19 proclaimed the second to last week in April as Victims’ Rights Week after hearing from a victim’s family that experienced the court system first-hand.
Michelle Berner, Sherburne County’s victim witness coordinator since 2002, graciously agreed to read a letter penned by Carla Peltier about her family’s journey through criminal justice system after the death of their beloved son, Dustin Peltier.
Carla wrote the letter on behalf of herself, her husband Kurt and Dustin’s siblings.
The letter started by stating that from an initial meeting and throughout entire process, her family experienced professionalism, courtesy, kindness, understanding and sincerity before making a point to single out Berner, prosecuting attorneys Leah Emmans and Sam Wertheimer for their work throughout and their correspondence, emails, phone calls and meetings before and after hearings.
“Any question I asked, was answered,” Carla Peltier wrote. “In addition to answering questions, they took time to listen to the grief I was experiencing caused by overwhelming loneliness from my living without Dustin.”
Carla also recognized case manager and investigator Pam Weber of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office for her work on Dustin’s behalf.
In one of the meetings, Emmans asked her to tell her about Dustin.
“With that single statement, she comforted my heart to know this was not just a case for (them). ... They made it about Dustin,” she wrote. “They made sure it was not just about prosecuting a guilty person. They made sure it was not just about getting justice for Dustin. But they made sure it was about fighting for Dustin and acknowledging his right to live and most importantly it was about honoring his life.”
Berner has helped tens of thousands of victims and witnesses in her time as the victims witness coordinator, according to Assistant Sherburne County Attorney Tim Sime.
This past year alone, in year defined more by COVID-19 and shutdowns than a busy court calendar, there were nearly 2,000 people charged out for crimes in Sherburne County, including nearly 600 for serious felonies.
Sime said the crimes and the victims are local, including friends, neighbors, family members and businesses.
The Peltiers gave a key chain and a set of dog tags from his memorial run to the members of the team that fought for Dustin.
“They all graciously accepted,” she wrote. “They told us they would use them to keep Dustin with them.”
And they have.
“My heart is so comforted by that,” Carla wrote. “I wish I could have met these wonderful caring people under different circumstances. I know they would make true friends, awesome neighbors and competent co-workers, but I am grateful they were all in our corner, especially Dustin’s.”
Dustin Peltier was an Iraq War veteran who died from fentanyl toxicity. Beverly Nicole Burrell was convicted of murder in the third degree after a court trial held in Sherburne County in 2018. She sold fentanyl to Peltier, who believed it was something else. She was sentenced in June 2018 by Sherburne County District Court Judge Walter Kaminsky to more than eight years in prison, consecutive with the 172-month sentence she was already serving from similar convictions out of Hennepin County.
Peltier was a veteran who served two tours of duty in Iraq as part of the Marine Corps. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a 2018 press release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week recognizes navigating the criminal justice system can be a frightening and confusing experience for victims of crimes and their families.
The board’s proclamation noted progress in improving the treatment of crime victims has been made through the efforts of thousands of victims and survivors who have turned their own experiences into a force for positive change, ensuring that others can receive justice, meaningful assistance, and compassionate treatment before the law.
Since the passage of the Victims of Crime Act of 1984, and through the dedicated work of advocates, lawmakers, and victim service providers, there is a growing array of services and resources available to victims and their loved ones.
As part of Sherburne County’s proclamation, it was noted that honoring the rights of victims – including the rights to be heard and to be treated with fairness, dignity, and respect – and working to meet their needs rebuilds trust in the criminal justice and social service systems.
