Tom Mendenhall, a member of the Elk River American Legion, is urging veterans and spouses to come to the organization’s Veteran Benefits meeting.
He attended the one last year, and he’s now receiving a larger monthly check.
Service in Thailand and hypertension are not covered under the herbicide Agent Orange as a result of the PACT Act. The Sherburne County Veteran’s Service Office referred him to the Anoka County Office, where staff walked him and his wife through a process.
“He explained everything, then he filed my claim to receive more benefits,” Tom Mendenhall said. “It only took a little over an hour and the ball was rolling.”
Within three weeks the Mendenhalls began receiving letters and calls to have medical records reviewed and a few tests done. Due to the high demand with the changes the PACT Act created, it took another eight months to hear back from anyone, Tom Mendenhall said.
When he did, however, he was told the new check would be mailed to him monthly, and he was thanked for his service.
On May 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Elk River American Legion will be hosting its second Veterans Benefit Review at Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Drive in Elk River.
This event invites veterans and spouses to spend one-on-one time talking to federal, state, county veteran affairs officers, and independent veteran support organizations in the area.
Each agency provides information on their services. The veterans have the opportunity to review their current military benefits and potential eligibility for additional benefits.
With the passage of the PACT Act, there are benefits that were not available before. New presumptive conditions and locations for toxic exposure have been added.
