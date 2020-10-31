Elk River does a pretty good job celebrating Veterans Day. There are programs at several of our district schools, a dinner at the American Legion and a few other events.
We should really celebrate Veterans Day every day of the year. The sacrifices made by our military men and women should not be something that is highlighted for one day, then forgotten for the rest of the year.
Take a minute to reflect on what our veterans have done for us. They have stood up and defended our country against those who would take our freedom. That sounds good but for many who served it meant fearing for their lives every day of their tour.
Military service has taken a toll on many of our veterans. Most didn’t come home the way they left. There are physical and emotional scars. It is every American’s duty to step up and assist veterans who need help. We can all give something back to the defenders of our land.
My dad, George, was an Army sergeant in World War II who spent most of his tour in a tank. For him it was all about God, family and country and not necessarily in that order. I will always remember the pride he took in his military service. He flew the flag proudly at his home until the day he died. He gave all his kids flag decals for their cars and he sent care packages to members of our military. He attended every Army reunion.
I spent six years in the Army Reserve as a payroll clerk. I am embarrassed when comparing my service time to that of my dad and others who were on the front lines with the threat of death every day.
Do we really grasp and appreciate those who served? Not really. Some organizations reach out to veterans every day but most of us don’t give it a second thought. We have a strong American Legion in Elk River that serves veterans as well as the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program.
I have been on the Board of our Yellow Ribbon group since it started in 2012. We provide financial assistance to veterans and their families. We also find volunteers to assist them with home repairs and whatever else they need.
Many veterans are hesitant to talk about their service days because of what they experienced during their tour of duty. They prefer to stay in the background instead of identifying themselves as veterans. They should take pride in what they have done for their country.
I am proud of what Elk River does for its veterans. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t all do a little more. After all we are the land of the free BECAUSE of the brave. — John Dietz, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.