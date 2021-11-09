Special to the Star News
Doug Stillwell, a high school student from Pipestone when Japanese planes attacked the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, signed up for the Army before finishing his high school career.
The former teacher, school counselor and coach in Elk River schools continued to serve selflessly every chance he got after his tour of duty was complete. He still does now as a respected retired educator and member of the American Legion Post 112 and its Honor Guard.
Stillwell was born on April 3, 1926, in Pipestone. He was the grandson of a Civil War veteran, the son of a World War I veteran, and in 1943 when war was raging on two fronts, Doug enlisted to serve his country.
Like many, he joined months before he graduated from high school. He left home on St. Patrick’s Day for basic training in Amarillo, Texas in 1944.
Then it was off to Pecos Army Air Field in Pecos, Texas, a former municipal airport that served as the Army Air Force West Coast Training Center as a basic pilot school. Pecos Army Air Field, activated on July 11, 1942, was still under construction, according to the Texas State Historical Association Handbook of Texas. The field was redesignated an advanced pilot school (twin-engine) on Dec. 29, 1943, and had four auxiliary fields.
At its pinnacle, on April 30, 1944, the field numbered 4,304 people, including 482 officers, 972 cadets and student officers, 2,218 enlisted personnel, and 604 civilian employees, of which 25 were WASPs.
Pecos Army Air Field consisted primarily of “theater of operations,” four runways, two large hangars, and extensive maintenance facilities.
Stillwell, one of the nearly 1,000 cadets, also attended teletype operators school. After cadet training, he reported to duty in Witchita Falls, Texas, where he looked after the planes and flew test flights when repairs were completed. If he wasn’t doing test flights, they kept him busy typing as a unit clerk.
He was all packed up with orders in hand to ship out overseas to the replacement depot when the bombs were dropped on Japan, ending the war. Doug is humble when he says he really didn’t do much or what he did wasn’t that important as compared to what many others did and sacrificed.
His fellow Legion members will remind him, however, that he did what many did not and he enlisted.
He also climbed into a freshly repaired airplane, not knowing if the repair was done correctly or what the problem really was, and flew it anyway.
“That takes courage,” said Greg Artman, Post 112 Adjutant and Honor Guard Commander.
After the war
In 1946 Stillwell enrolled in pre-medicine at St. Olaf College under the GI Bill where he also played football. A hand injury ended his pursuit of a collegiate football career as well as a medical career. So off he went to another college in Northfield for four years. He received his teaching degree there and landed his first teaching job in 1950 in Kasson, a little town outside of Rochester.
Stillwell explained, with a gleam in his eye, he was rather fond of a gal he met back at St. Olaf. So he continued to see her while attending Northfield. He and Connie were married in 1950.
Teachers’ pay wasn’t anything to write home about then, so Doug Stillwell was always doing second jobs to earn extra money.
Stillwell’s actual first trip to Elk River was in 1949 when he was working for the Minnesota Health Department during the polio epidemic of 1949. It was believed that polio was transferred through the water at the time, so he was assigned to test the water in Elk River. He also worked on the highway department in the summers because the job paid well.
Stillwell has some stories about his jobs. One of them is when he joined the Legion the first time for a brief period back in the 1950s. He said teachers were not permitted to drink at a local pub, as it didn’t look right in society — not that he went out often, but when he did, the Legion was a place he could go, as it was members only. Stillwell said he was really lucky to have a friend that played the piano.
The friend landed a gig playing piano at the Legion post, and for that, the friend would receive free beer. Then Stillwell started laughing out loud, because his friend recruited him to be his page turner, and for that, he too received free beer.
In 1954, while traveling through Elk River on their way to go fishing on Mille Lacs, Stillwell stopped in and spoke with the gardener at Handke High School about a possible science teaching job. The gardener told him to stop on his way back through to Rochester to meet the school superintendent. He would be in the house across the street. So Stillwell stopped in on his way back. When he knocked on the door a voice instructed him to enter. There in front of Stillwell was the superintendent, Mr. Robert Handke, who was also the gardener that he spoke to on Friday night. Stillwell was offered a job on the spot as the science teacher. Doug and Connie Stillwell and their young family officially moved to Elk River in 1954.
Stillwell’s teaching career expanded tremendously after receiving his certification in psychology. He said he was the Elk River school system’s very first school counselor as well as a football and basketball coach. He also became the first drivers training teacher in Elk River.
After 23 years of marriage, Doug Stillwell found himself a widower with three kids. Three years later in 1976, he met and married JoAnn, who had four kids.
He retired in 1988 as a full-time faculty member but continued on as a substitute teacher for many years until he fully retired.
“Observing Doug at events around the community is always fun,” Artman said. “It is really great to hear many still addressing him as Mr. Stillwell, as if they were still in the classroom.”
Most recently, Stillwell was invited to one of his class’s 60th class reunion. He said it was nice to see all of those people he went to school with again.
Stillwell is a member of the Elk River American Legion and its Honor Guard. When a funeral dispatcher calls, “he is always ready to serve, just as he was back in 1943,” Artman said.
“It is an honor to know and serve with you,” Artman said.
