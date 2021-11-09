by Greg Artman
Adjutant for the Elk River American Legion Post 112
As others were being drafted during the Korean War, he volunteered to serve in the Army.
Ervin Primus knew he was soon to be drafted, with a draft physical notice in hand. He enlisted while thinking he might as well go with people he knew. His enlistment stationed him at Fort Rucker Alabama, which is known for the heat and humidity.
Primus was assigned as an officer’s orderly. As the quarters liaison, his duties included keeping the quarters, driving jeeps as well as arranging their transportation. Since its development, Fort Rucker has been known as a helicopter pilot training base. This is where young officers trained to become helicopters pilots, which became increasingly used. The helicopter was first used during the Korean War.
Primus’ duties also had him serving as a cook and a baker during his enlistment. His service time also found him on maneuvers at Fort Hood, Texas.
He returned to the Sauk Centre area after his enlistment. It was there that he met the love of his life, Rose. They were married in July 1953 and it wasn’t long after that he also joined the American Legion.
The Primuses eventually moved to the Twin Cities area where they raised their family and served in the American Legion together. Over the years Ervin worked for Land O’ Lakes, farmed, worked in home construction and worked as a custodian for Elk River Area School District.
He has been a member of the American Legion for well over 60 years. He and Rose have always volunteered for activities, with Ervin proudly serving on the Honor Guard Squad.
He is enjoying his time these days with Rose as well as their family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.