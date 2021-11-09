Ervin Primus joined Army with friends rather than waiting for the draft board to call him up 

by Greg Artman

Adjutant for the Elk River American Legion Post 112

As others were being drafted during the Korean War, he volunteered to serve in the Army.

Ervin Primus knew he was soon to be drafted, with a draft physical notice in hand. He enlisted while thinking he might as well go with people he knew. His enlistment stationed him at Fort Rucker Alabama, which is known for the heat and humidity.

Primus was assigned as an officer’s orderly. As the quarters liaison, his duties included keeping the quarters, driving jeeps as well as arranging their transportation. Since its development, Fort Rucker has been known as a helicopter pilot training base. This is where young officers trained to become helicopters pilots, which became increasingly used. The helicopter was first used during the Korean War.

Primus’ duties also had him serving as a cook and a baker during his enlistment. His service time also found him on maneuvers at Fort Hood, Texas.

He returned to the Sauk Centre area after his enlistment. It was there that he met the love of his life, Rose. They were married in July 1953 and it wasn’t long after that he also joined the American Legion.

The Primuses eventually moved to the Twin Cities area where they raised their family and served in the American Legion together. Over the years Ervin worked for Land O’ Lakes, farmed, worked in home construction and worked as a custodian for Elk River Area School District.

He has been a member of the American Legion for well over 60 years. He and Rose have always volunteered for activities, with Ervin proudly serving on the Honor Guard Squad.

He is enjoying his time these days with Rose as well as their family.

Load comments