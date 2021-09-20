The Magnus Veterans Foundation will be hosting a “spooktacular” fun community event and fundraiser on Oct. 23.

The foundation is signing up trunks now through Oct. 15. The idea is to have business operators decorate their vehicle and stock it with yummy and fun giveaways for kids in the community. Business promotions are allowed.

The foundation is making signs for all veteran-owned businesses to display by their vehicles. The cost is $50 per trunk entry. Sign-up is on the foundation’s website at https://magnusveteransfoundation.org. Look under the “events” tab.

For more information, email diane.peters@magnusveteransfoundation.org.

Load comments