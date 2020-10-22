Former forest resource specialist for SWCD working as county’s first parks coordinator; wins leadership award
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Gina Hugo became Sherburne County’s first parks coordinator in June 2019, after working as the forest resource specialist for Sherburne Soil & Water Conservation District for 20 years. She recently was the recipient of the Minnesota Community Forestry Gary Johnson Leadership Award. Read on to learn more about her background and goals.
What would you like people to know about Sherburne County parks that they may not be aware of?
Sherburne County currently has four parks:
•Bridgeview is on the Mississippi River between Big Lake and Monticello.
•Grams Park is east of Lake Fremont near Zimmerman.
•Island View is on the Mississippi River between Clear Lake and St. Cloud.
•Oak Savanna is on the north side of Highway 10 in Becker.
The county also maintains a stretch of the Great Northern Trail on the historic railroad bed between Elk River and Zimmerman.
Combined these areas offer 14 miles of trails, 70 acres of restored native prairie habitat, 100+ acres of managed forest, 2,500 feet of Mississippi River frontage, 100+ species of native grass and wildflowers and 13 rare, endangered or threatened species of flora and fauna. Learn more at ShercoParks@facebook.com.
Where have you worked prior to coming to Sherburne County?
I had an internship with Davey Tree in 1998, where I spent a summer pruning trees and running branches through a chipper! I also was able to climb with rope and saddle – a fun summer for sure. In 1999 I had an internship with the St. Louis County Land Department where I worked on timber cruising to facilitate the marketing of aspen for timber. I was hired with the Sherburne Soil & Water Conservation District in 1999.
Describe your educational background.
I have an AAS degree in natural resource technology – which had a strong forestry emphasis. I graduated from Vermilion Community College in Ely, Minnesota, in 1999. Before changing my course to forestry I spent three years pursuing a career in physical therapy.
How did you get interested in forestry and parks?
Originally I intended to be a physical therapist. When that path led me to road block upon road block, I stepped back to reassess. I recall my decision to pursue forestry came while pondering a phrase my dear late dad said: “First figure out what you love to do; what makes you happy. Then, figure out how to make a living doing it.” I knew I loved nature, the colors, sounds and profound sense of peace its surroundings never failed to deliver. I knew my favorite place to observe nature was in a forested setting. I grew up cross-country skiing in Lake Maria State Park and Stearns County’s Warner Park and knew their beauty was in large part owed to the healthy forests.
What do you like about it?
I would have to say my favorite part is talking to people about the natural resources, the trees, native plants, control of invasive species and how to do the best job we can as stewards of the land we have in our care.
What was your biggest surprise working in this field?
The need for technology skills! Computers, mapping software, data tracking and social media are all so important.
What do you hope to accomplish in your job as Sherburne County’s parks coordinator?
I hope to continue the work I was privileged to do in my forest resource specialist role at the SWCD. Starting in 2008 I was given the extraordinary opportunity to collaborate on management of native plant communities in Bridgeview and Oak Savanna County Parks. As a partnership, the county and SWCD were able to accomplish some really meaningful conservation work that has enhanced ecologically rich habitats, including oak savanna habitat. In 12 years, I found that I became quite tied to the land and the ongoing management of these habitats. There is a significant need for ongoing conservation-minded management on these lands to combat the impact of invasive species like buckthorn, garlic mustard, common tansy and Oriental bittersweet. This work will ensure the sustainability of these lands and their aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the county park system is ripe with opportunity to increase accessibility and trail connectivity. We have already begun to realize success with securing grant funding to pursue some improvement projects that will remove barriers and bring more areas into ADA compliance. The Great Northern Trail between Elk River and Zimmerman opened this fall for bicycles, inline skating, walking and running. We are very excited to be providing a paved surface for this 4-mile stretch! Two examples that we can look forward to are a parking lot, trail and river overlook project in Bridgeview Park and a trail system on the south side of Oak Savanna Park from the Sherburne History Center parking lot around the Historic Fox House Exhibit. In short, I hope to work with the team of amazing people here at the county to continue improving outdoor recreation opportunities in a way that protects the environment and affords the community an interface with high quality natural spaces.
Do you have a favorite tree and, if so, why?
Today it is tamarack – as they take on their smoky gold hue! They are in a family of conifers that is deciduous, they drop their needles every fall and grow new soft tufts of needles each spring. There are a few tamarack pockets in Sherburne County that I enjoy watching for their autumn color. Bur oak and white pine are two more favorites! Oh, and ginkgo and redbud!
Please list the recent awards you have received.
•2020 – Minnesota Community Forestry Gary Johnson Leadership Award
•2014 – Minnesota Community Forestry Outstanding Project Award
•2014 – Extraordinary Contribution Award – Minnesota Association of Conservation District Employees
