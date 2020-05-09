Sadly there were over 300 deaths of Minnesotans in April due to the COVID-19 virus. Even more deaths were originally anticipated but doctors and epidemiologists credit Govenor Walz’s stay at home order for saving lives. Kurt Daudt, representative for many in our area, including myself, recently said that he and the Republican caucus will block passage of a borrowing package unless Governor Walz stops using his given powers, the very powers that are currently SAVING LIVES. Does Mr. Daudt not believe the many doctors, epidemiologists and many other experts that Governor Walz has consulted in making his decision? It’s so easy to play politics and criticize the governor when you are not the one who will be blamed for deaths if you do not enact the stay at home order. The point of the borrowing bill that Daudt is currently trying to block is to “quickly create jobs through public construction projects.” Who would be against that, especially at this troubling economic time when we need badly to recover from the economic impact of people needing to stay at home? House Republicans have tried several times to rescind the stay at home order. Votes like this show a willingness to let more people die than otherwise would have for the sake of money and their political gains. This is the very definition of greed and selfishness. Mr. Daudt, please stop playing politics with our very lives!
On a related issue, it has been very interesting to observe the crowds that are protesting the stay at home order. Some of the protesters are carrying guns, wearing MAGA hats, and even a sign with a Nazi slogan on it. Clearly they have a political agenda that has nothing to do with the pandemic. They fact they want people congregating before the virus is under control shows that either they don’t believe the experts (i.e, facts) or they just care more about money or politics than the literal risk to the lives of their neighbors or even people in their very own family. — Cindy Rohde, Zimmerman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.