My children cannot go back to their school this fall on a full-time basis, but rather will be required to engage in some hybrid form of education. The children one street over in my neighborhood attend a school that will be allowed to be fully open. The stark difference in the educational opportunities being provided to the children who live in the same neighborhood is nonsensical and without defense. According to the infinite wisdom of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), my children cannot return to their school, located in Wright County, 1.6 miles away, because it is part of Independent School District 728. The children one street over can return to their school, 6.5 miles away, also in Wright County, because it is not part of ISD 728.
What is wrong with ISD 728 according to MDE/MDH? Of its more than 13,000 students, some live in Hennepin County. ISD 728 Superintendent Daniel Bittman has apparently been told that the current infection rate numbers for Hennepin County, being 20 people per 10,000, prevents him from receiving permission to reopen the 10 elementary schools in the district. Note: Only two of the elementary schools are located in Hennepin County, and none of the other eight serve students from Hennepin County. Additionally, the remaining four counties from which ISD 728 students reside include Isanti with 5/10,000, Wright with 12/10,000, Anoka and Sherburne both with 15/10,000.
Such refusal to permit the elementary schools from fully opening is in direct conflict with the exact language provided for by MDE/MDH. Specifically, “a school district or charter school whose enrollment includes a large proportion of students from an adjacent county should use data from the county with the highest biweekly case rate to inform the recommended learning model.”
Two problems exist with the current interpretation of this specific language. First, the student population of ISD 728 is not comprised of a “large proportion” of students from Hennepin County. Two, “should” does not express a legal requirement like the word “shall” does.
A third problem with the current interpretation is that it is illogical, and frankly non-defensible. An example of how illogical the current county data application to ISD 728 is found with Hassan Elementary School, an ISD 728 school, located in Wright County, which will not be fully open, despite it being located 4 miles from Big Woods Elementary, also located in Wright County, but not part of ISD 728, which will be fully open. Looking further, you will see that Hassan is 8 miles away from Fernbrook Elementary, the nearest Hennepin County elementary school not part of ISD 728. Twice the distance away, yet similarly restricted. Continuing to highlight the problem of utilizing data compiled on a county level to dictate what is happening with schools on a district level, we find Prairie View Middle School, located in Wright County, part of ISD 728, will not be able to provide the same opportunities to its students as St. Michael Albertville Middle School East only 5 miles away. Rather, Prairie View will be restricted the same as Rockford Middle School, the nearest Hennepin County middle school not part of ISD 728, which is 15 miles away. In looking at high schools, we see that students at Elk River High School, located in Sherburne County, will be similarly situated as those at Maple Grove High School, a Hennepin County school, which is 17 miles away, in contrast to the opportunities provided to Big Lake High School students, also located in Sherburne County and only 11 miles away. Perhaps the most outrageous example of the problem with applying Hennepin County data to ISD 728 simply because some students within the district reside in Hennepin County is found with Zimmerman Elementary which will not be fully open despite it being populated by some students from Isanti County, where the infection rate of 5 people per 10,000 allows for fully open elementary, middle and high schools. Moreover, Zimmerman Elementary is 20 miles from Isanti Primary as compared to the 19 miles from Rogers Elementary, also in ISD 728 and located in Hennepin County. Yet both Zimmerman and Rogers Elementary will be distance learning, while all students, in all grades in Cambridge-Isanti will be allowed back into the classroom. Mille Lacs County has the same rate as Isanti County, and Princeton Primary is only 11 miles away from Zimmerman Elementary, but the different educational opportunity being offered to the students of each school cannot be more stark. All of this because MDE/MDH could not figure out how to implement guidance that fits each individual district. In fact, they could not allow the individual districts to implement the guidelines that MDE/MDH created as the individual districts saw fit, but instead placed themselves in a position to “grant permission” to each of the districts – scrutinizing every plan. Even more problematic, they cannot seem to follow their own written guidance when rendering such important decisions.
So much for local control. — Joel Whitlock, Otsego
