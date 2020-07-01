Like the rest of the state of Minnesota, Great River Regional Library continues to move forward in a phased reopening.
All libraries within Great River Regional Library — including the Elk River Library — are now available for computer use by appointment. This new service will be in addition to curbside pickup and Print2Go services.
To access a library computer, call the Elk River Library at 763-441-1641 or the GRRL Hotline number at 1-833-GET-GRRL (1-833-438-4775). Over the phone, library staff will schedule your time to visit the library to use a computer. Appointments are limited to an hour time frame. The library staff strongly encourages use of masks, and social distancing is enforced within the library. Masks are required for staff assistance at computers. Masks are available upon request.
Some libraries may offer more services based on safety measures and capacity guidelines. Keep in touch with the latest services at the Elk River Library by visiting griver.org/locations and following the library’s Facebook page.
Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties, including the Elk River Library.
Great River Regional Library supplies the residents of Central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, programming and information services.
