Updated: Water main repaired

Crews from Elk River Municipal Utilities and Brenteson Companies, Inc. out of Big Lake worked through the night Aug. 3 to repair a broken water main near Highway 169 and School Street.
The large line was ruptured on the afternoon of Aug. 3, and water was turned back on about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.
Customers were not impacted by the broken water main, but there was concern due to the fact one of the city’s water towers was offline for restoration work. ERMU alerted its customers on its website to conserve water and limit irrigation.
The water department was reprtedly on site until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
