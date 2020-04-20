The Elk River Walmart lost power about 5 p.m. on April 20, and store employees went into a lockdown mode.
The retailer lost its ability to process credit card payments. People who could pay with cash waited in long lines.
The Elk River Police confirmed for the Elk River Star News on Tuesday morning that a caller reported at 5:07 p.m. a transformer blew near the area of 181st Avenue and Tyler Drive.
Officers and Elk River Fire located a tree that had blown over onto a powerline. Elk River Utilities responded to the scene to handle the power outage.
Officers provided security and traffic control as numerous residents came out of their homes and were walking near the lines, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
