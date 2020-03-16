Updated: Guardian Angels Gala was cancelled but online auction went on; Cancellation round-up

In light of recent health concerns and out of an abundance of caution, Guardian Angels canceled the Spirit of Minnesota Gala that scheduled for this March 14 2020.
The spring gala is organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, and they were able to continue with an online auction.
Bidding opened at noon on Friday, March 13 and closed at noon on Monday, March 16. The Star News has reached out to see how it went.
“With your help, we remain committed to providing exceptional healthcare, housing and supportive services to seniors and their families in the spirit of Christ’s love,” the organization stated on its website.
Going forward the Star News will publish a list of canceled events as it receives notice from the organizations that are hosting them.
Here’s the list, and some related information.
•I Got You Babe event hosted by Thumbs Up and Open Doors for Youth at POUR Wine Bar & Bistro on March 28th was canceled, but the organizations will still be collecting donations/fundraising online on both of our GIVE MN websites:
Thumbs Up donation page: https://www.givemn.org/event/Ln9xnf
Open Doors donation page: https://www.givemn.org/story/Pr2ynf
•The Teen Outreach Event that was supposed to be held on Tuesday, April 14. Organizers will reschedule this event as soon as the COVID-19 dust settles. We do not have a new date in mind, but we will post updates on our social media accounts and our website www.thumbsuphigh5k.com as soon as we have a new date planned for the event.
If you are the organizer of an event that has been cancelled and would like to be added to this list email us at jim.boyle@apgecm.com.
