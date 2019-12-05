News release: On 12/05/19 at approximately 11:44 a.m., Elk River Fire responded to the 14000 block of 78th St NE in Otsego for a structure fire. First crews on scene reported a fully involved structure fire and requested mutual aid from Albertville Fire, Dayton Fire, and Rogers Fire. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. The Deputy State Fire Marshal was called in to assist with the fire investigation; the cause of the fire is under investigation.
ERFD units on scene: Captain 13, Captain 11, Engine 1, Engine 2, Tender 1, Tender 2, Incident Support Trailer
Thank you to our mutual aid partners: Albertville Fire Department (Albertville, Minnesota), Dayton Fire, Rogers Fire, Elk River Ambulance, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, American Red Cross
