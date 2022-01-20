Businesses and school districts no longer mandated to require vaccines and/or submit to weekly testing
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan 13, blocked an emergency federal rule requiring large private employers nationwide, as well as school districts and other public employers in more than half the states, to implement either a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or testing and masking rules, according to a Jan. 13 report filed by Education Week.
“The regulation … operates as a blunt instrument,” a 6-3 court said in its unsigned majority opinion in National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor (No. 21A244). “It draws no distinctions based on industry or risk of exposure to COVID–19.”
The emergency rule by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which was to begin taking effect last week, would have applied to public employers in the 26 states and two territories that have state-level workplace safety plans approved by the federal agency.
The Elk River Area School Board approved on Jan. 10 Policy No. 429, its first ever to address COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and face coverings in response to OSHA’s Emergency Standard. The School Board approved it on a 7-0 vote, but administrators acknowledged it may not be the last time the district visits the policy.
Tim Caskey, the school district’s executive director of human resources, issued a statement to school staff on Jan. 13 reporting that the United States Supreme Court blocked the implementation of OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, which required certain employers, including ISD 728, to take specific steps to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace.
Caskey said the ruling by the Supreme Court makes OSHA’s new rule not enforceable and is effective immediately.
As a result of this ruling by the Supreme Court, ISD 728 will not require face coverings and testing requirements for unvaccinated employees that were previously communicated. In addition, the newly approved School Board Policy 429 will no longer be in effect.
Those staff who may have requested an accommodation related to the OSHA rule were advised to contact their human resources specialist to update their current status with the school district.
The Jan. 13 ruling by the court only affects the OSHA rule for large employers and does not affect other OSHA requirements that have been implemented or the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance related to the face covering guidance after returning from a five-day isolation period.
“Thank you for your patience during this time of uncertainty while we navigate the many changes related to COVID-19,” Caskey concluded in his letter to staff.
