Highway 10 weekend closure in Anoka postponed due to threat of storms; Weekend full closure rescheduled for April 29-May 2
Due to the threat of storms, this weekend’s closure of Highway 10 between Highway 47/Ferry Street and 7th Avenue in Anoka has been postponed.
The closure is rescheduled from 10 p.m. on Fri., April 29 until 5 a.m. on Mon., May 2. MnDOT will close Highway 10 in both directions between Highway 47/Ferry Street and 7th Avenue to remove and replace water mains, sanitary and storm sewer utilities beneath the highway.
Drivers will be detoured on Highway 610, Interstate 94 and Highway 101. Nearby residents may experience some noise, lights and vibration as crews work 24 hours a day.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change.
When possible, motorists should consider a different highway route that doesn’t go through Anoka and help keep the community safe by using posted detour routes and avoid cutting through neighborhoods. Motorists should also consider using Metro Transit buses, Northstar commuter rail, carpooling, Park & Ride lots or telecommuting.
MnDOT and the city of Anoka are working together to repair aging roads and bridges and build new interchanges on the highway between Thurston Avenue and 7th Avenue in Anoka. The rebuilt road will improve traffic flow, decrease congestion and increase safety along and across Highway 10.
Construction is expected to be complete by the spring of 2024.
Real time traffic information is available at 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app on your Apple or Android device.
