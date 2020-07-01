Racism has roots in our country that extend back hundreds of years. Borne from colonialism, slavery and the need to justify terrible treatment of human beings, racism strips people of their humanity. It simplifies, sensationalizes, and often fabricates stories that are told about, but not by, people of color. Laws, policies, classroom rules and countless other norms and standards have been built over decades to keep the structural “order” of racism in place after things like the end of segregation, and the passage of the Civil Rights Act.
Racism also appears in many subtle, seemingly friendly actions and behaviors. Regardless of our racial identity, we inherit or are subjected to practices and norms that imply that whiteness is superior, normal and right. This happens today. The impact of this ideology on our unconscious behavior can be especially hard to see if you are white. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t there.
It is important to remember that many organizations and programs created to support the arts come from systems that take for granted a dominant cultural view and often passively exclude many groups with unique narratives and perspectives. If we are not actively uprooting and confronting the ways our organizations fail to learn about, share power with and include underrepresented racial and cultural groups, we fail to represent the fullness of our community’s humanity and expression.
To our white applicants, grantees and community members — this work is ours. It is imperative that we face our own harmful socialization so that we can do the work to heal our collective communities ALONGSIDE Black, Indigenous, and persons of color who are our neighbors, colleagues, family and friends. Organizations taking steps to diversify or create inclusive programming will fall back on harmful patterns if the white people who comprise the majority of staff and leadership are not doing the personal work to advance our own racial consciousness and knowledge of systems and history. It is hard and frustrating. And no matter where we are in the work, there is always more to do. We cannot fully support the arts if we are not taking steps to examine how systems of oppression and exclusion appear within our own walls. We cannot ask people to remain in pain so that others can avoid discomfort.
The good news is that artists and creatives specialize in the things that will help us imagine a way out of our collective predicament: creativity, empathy, communication, honoring and celebrating cultural traditions, examining history and making meaning. We can draw from these resources as we do the work. The arts provide inroads to experience the shared humanity that racism works to deny.
In recognition of the long, slow and constant work we face to untangle racism and bias from our lives, CMAB will begin dedicating some space in our monthly ENews to discussing race. Watch for articles sharing history, examining barriers to equity, featuring an occasional guest writer and discussing current events in our region, our state or our country. Beginning in late July, we will also begin hosting virtual conversations for any regional artists, nonprofit leaders and other community members who wish to engage in further discussions around race and equity in our communities and our field.
In some ways, it feels like we should have sent this message a week ago, or many weeks, or years ago. But today, we can’t dwell there. We are keeping our attention on eliminating inequity and uprooting racism. We will be impatient for change and progress, but we will not lose our commitment when the pace is slower or if (when) we make mistakes.
We can learn a lot together. And there’s a lot to learn. — Heather Allen (Editor’s note: Allen is a program officer for the Central Minnesota Arts Board.)
